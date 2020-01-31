A 23-year-old Menard methamphetamine dealer was sentenced to five years in prison this morning in Kerr County.
Eddie James Duque appeared before 198th District Judge Melvin “Rex” Emerson at the Kerr County Courthouse and pleaded guilty to a felony drug-dealing charge. The charge is punishable by as much as life in prison and a $10,000 fine under state law.
Eddie Duque was already a felon at the time of his sentencing, having been convicted in 2017 of evading arrest with a vehicle in McCulloch County, according to an indictment.
Eddie Duque and, reportedly, Robert Duque were in a car that was stopped near the Interstate 10, 508 mile marker by Kerr County sheriff’s deputies on April 9, 2019. Officers seized $761 in cash and found 3.6 ounces of meth in the car with the street value between $8,000 and $10,000, according to the sheriff’s office. According to the sheriff’s office, the two men sold the drug throughout Menard and Kimble counties.
Robert Duque, who has a first degree felony drug-dealing charge stemming from the April 9 incident, has pretrial hearings in February and March. He has a tentative trial date set for April, according to court records.
