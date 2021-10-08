Jennyth Peterson, head of the Village Glen Neighborhood Association, addresses the Planning and Zoning Commission on Friday about the proposed Cibola Trials development adjacent to her neighborhood. Her main concern is that the flooding problem would be worse after the development is completed. (Times photo by Roger Mathews/roger.mathews@dailytimes.com)
A request by developers of a proposed residential neighborhood for annexation by Kerrville and rezoning has been met with protests from area residents who fear worse flooding in an area that already sees flooding from the undeveloped land.
The development, adjacent to the Village Green subdivision near the intersection of Coronado Drive and Mountain Laurel Trail in Kerrville, is made up of parcels of land that is already a part of Kerrville and one larger parcel that is not. The developer is requesting annexation from Kerrville for that plot and to rezone the entire area from RE, residential estates, to R1, residential.
