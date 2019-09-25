Kerr County Animal Services is seeking help finding homes for cats of all ages.
The local shelter has reached its capacity on friendly felines, and is looking for loving homes to adopt, foster or take part in the “family fit” program.
For information, call KCAS at 830-257-3100, or visit at 3600 Loop 534 during operating hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays, noon-5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 9-11 a.m. Saturdays.
