A portion of Flat Rock Lake park was closed Sunday morning as local firefighters practiced water-gathering operations.
The training, sponsored, by Brian Alexander, chief of the Mountain Home Volunteer Fire Department, was intended to help local fire departments be ready to pump and transport a large amount of water to a fire scene at a moment’s notice. The exercise involved using tankers to pump water from and back into the lake.
“A lot of places don’t have a good water supply,” said Alexander in a recent interview. “If you’re not in the city limits, there’s no hydrants.”
