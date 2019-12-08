The city of Kerrville’s code enforcement department, a division of the development services department, is now using MyGovernmentOnline as its database for code enforcement cases.
MyGovernmentOnline will allow citizens to submit code complaints via an online portal. This allows citizens to track the complaint if they create an account or to submit the complaint anonymously.
Code Enforcement’s goal is to make the process as efficient as possible and allow the department to respond to citizen’s concerns in a timely manner, according to a press release from the city.
The website is already accessible; it is available at kerrvilletx.gov/1756/Report-An-Issue. On the webpage, there is a short video that provides instructions on how to submit the complaint.
The MyGovernmentOnline portal also can be accessed through the city’s mobile app.
For more information, call the city’s development services department at 830-258-1514.
