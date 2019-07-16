A 34-year-old ex-con convicted of felonies and misdemeanors in at least four counties has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for crimes in Kerr County.
Cortney Allen Roeper, who has an extensive criminal history — including felony thefts, credit card fraud and burglaries, as well as various misdemeanors — appeared before 198th District Judge Melvin “Rex” Emerson Jr. on Friday and pleaded guilty to possessing 4 to 200 grams of methamphetamine, evading arrest with a vehicle and using a payment card without the cardholder’s consent.
Pursuant to the plea deal with the office of 198th District Attorney Scott Monroe, Emerson sentenced Roeper to concurrent prison sentences. Roeper was given 228 days jail credit for time spent in the county jail awaiting.
The maximum penalties on his charges were enhanced due to a credit/debit card abuse conviction from August 2010 in Comal County. Roeper could have been sentenced to a maximum of 20 yeas in prison on each of two charges and up to two years on the card charge — a total of 42 years.
Roeper was a wanted man on Nov. 27, 2018, when he was arrested after a vehicle chase with a Kerr County Sheriff’s deputy. He had active warrants out of Bexar County for felony theft and out of Guadalupe County for burglary.
Roeper was sentenced to two years probation in 2006 in Comal County for possessing a penalty 1 drug — which could have been meth, cocaine or heroin; five years probation, along with about $6,000 restitution, on four counts of burglary of a building in Comal County in 2007; six months in prison in 2007 for evading arrest in Bexar County; 90 days in county jail for a 2008 misdemeanor theft charge in Guadalupe County; concurrent sentences totaling eight years in prison in 2009 in Comal County for credit/debit card abuse and two counts of burglary of a building; 16 months in state jail in 2017 for burglary of a building in Guadalupe County; and he was convicted of or pleaded no contest to various misdemeanors including marijuana possession and traffic-related offenses.
Others who recently were sentenced or pleaded guilty to felonies include:
• Christian A. Valdez, who was sentenced to 12 months in prison for having less than 1 gram of heroin.
• Alexander C. Gentry, who pleaded guilty to possessing 1 to 4 grams of heroin, less than 1 gram of meth, less than 1 gram of heroin on a different occasion, and attempting to deliver 1 to 4 grams of heroin. He was not convicted, on the condition he complete seven years of probation and do 200 hours of community service.
• Russell E. Pepin, who pleaded guilty to having less than 1 gram of meth with the intent to deliver it on two occasions. He was not convicted, on the condition he complete five years of probation, pay a $4,000 fine and do 200 hours of community service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.