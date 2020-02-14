The consensus among officials who offered presentations at Thursday’s economic summit in Kerrville was that the city is perfectly placed to become a regional retail hub and attract more blue- and white-collar workers.
An alliance of businesses, local government officials, nonprofits and economic development experts has pledged to make this a reality, as evidenced by the various presentations at the fourth annual Hill Country Economic Summit.
“We want to take this community now to a whole different level,” said one of the event’s speakers, Gil Salinas, Kerr Economic Development Corporation chief operating officer.
Rather than being known as a semi-retirement, outdoorsy community, officials and residents must welcome more manufacturing and high-tech companies, along with the necessary housing and amenities future workers will need, he said. But this can be done without sacrificing “quality of place” and while still making the area attractive to retirees, he indicated.
Other officials also expressed confidence that a growth in industry and the county’s population — projected at about 10,000 more by 2050 — can happen while preserving the elements that make Kerrville a great place to retire and to start families.
“This community is such a special place to be, and I get to share that and I get to be inspired by you,” said Theresa Metcalf during her talk at the event. She leads business retention and development at KEDC.
“I say this all the time: I get to live here, we get to live here, and it’s really an incredible place,” Metcalf said.
A lot of the growth in Kerr County is expected to be enabled by the sewer infrastructure being laid in the eastern part of the county toward Comfort, Salinas said. He said it’s “too late” for Kerrville to have a say in avoiding some of the growth that’s come to communities like Boerne.
“It’s a good thing,” Salinas added.
The keynote speaker at the event, housing economist Jim Gaines, presented data indicating there will be growth in Texas spreading out from the San Antonio area. Gaines said the state will gain from 22 million to 30 million people by 2050 — the No.1 state for this growth — although he added that various projections may change with the next U.S. Census. Current estimates indicate 55 percent of the increase will be from Americans migrating from other states, while 45 percent is expected to be from people moving from other countries, he said.
Officials stressed the need for a better-trained workforce to accommodate healthy growth and continue the high quality of life in the Hill Country. Dale Robertson of the Texas Workforce Commission spoke to attendees of employee training grants available from the agency. One grant offers up to $1,800 for the training of full-time employees hired less than a year ago. Another grant is available for employees who have been working longer for a company.
Julian Alvarez III, commissioner representing labor, Texas Workforce Commission, was a speaker at the summit. He spoke of a $150,000 matching grant available for workforce development, which could mean new equipment for a high school. He also spoke of the commission’s commitment to helping disabled people and those with a criminal record get workforce training.
The summit, a Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce event that drew about 250 people to the Hill Country Youth Event Center, was planned by members of a committee that included Brian Bowers, Zach Riffet, Colby Johle and Michael Anglin.
Event sponsors included Kerr County Abstract and Title, KEDC, Edward Jones, Brookdale Senior Living Solutions, Texas Business Buyers, HCTC, Centennial Bank, So Fast Printing, Community 1st National Bank and Alamo Colleges District.
Other people who spoke at the event included representatives of the Arcadia Theater Group, Kerrville City Manager Mark McDaniel and chamber CEO Walt Koenig.
“I believe 2020’s going to be a breakout year for Kerrville in many ways.” Koenig said to attendees just before the event finished. “Pull together, work together and support each other as we always do, and I think 2020’s going to be an outstanding year.”
