➤ Tantalizing business prospects: Gil Salinas, who heads the Kerr Economic Development Corporation, gave some hints about efforts to generate new commercial activity in Kerrville. Salinas spoke of a “game-changing project” that could bring hundreds of jobs to the area, but he declined to offer details to protect the integrity of negotiations. He did say that it would be a “tier 1 supplier” company, and this firm would want to entice other companies to the area in order to enhance supply-chain efficiencies.

➤ By the numbers: Based on economic and business data, KEDC expects 1,300 jobs to be created in the next two years, 500 of which may come from major employers starting operations

in Kerr County after being courted by KEDC.