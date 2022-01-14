In the case of two sisters struggling over ownership of Rita’s Famous Tacos, an attorney accused his opponents of illegally disregarding a temporary injunction and asked the court to put them in jail without bail.
The attorney, Larry Moreno, representing Rita “Gigi” Villanueva, argued Mary and Juan Martinez thumbed their noses at the court by continuing to operate the two restaurant locations without turning over control of the businesses to Villanueva, who is the sister of Mary Martinez. Moreno filed a motion for contempt on Oct. 12, 2021. A local court had issued a Sept. 10, 2021, temporary injunction ordering the Martinezes to do so.
