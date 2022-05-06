More than 500 guests gathered in the ballroom at Inn of the Hills Hotel and Convention Center on Tuesday for the annual Christian Women’s Job Corps 2022 Leading Ladies Style Show and Luncheon fundraiser.The centerpiece was the style show, which featured alumnae students from the faith-based education program. The women wore clothing loaned from several local businesses, including Tomei Boutique, the Golden Antler Boutique and Belks Department Store.

The show was divided into two sets, featuring business wear and casual attire. Interspersed throughout the show were presentations by women currently in the program who related how much the program has changed their lives. There were also raffle items given away, donated by the main sponsor of the event, James Avery Artisan Jewelry.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.