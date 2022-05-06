Carlina Villalpando Daugherty, board president for the Christian Women's Job Corps and publisher of The Kerrville Daily Times, addresses more than 500 guests at its 2022 Leading Ladies Style Show and Luncheon fundraiser for the organization on Tuesday in the ballroom at Inn of the Hills Hotel and Conference Center. While they did not release exact figures, an official of the group reports that it raised more than ever before.
Courtney Ayala, an alumna of the Christian Women’s Job Corp program, models a dress in the business attire category at a style show during the organization's 2022 Leading Ladies Style Show and Luncheon fundraiser on Tuesday.
Jessica Ibarra models a casual fashion dress on the runway at the Christian Women’s Job Corps 2022 Leading Ladies Style Show and Luncheon fundraiser at Inn of the Hills Hotel and Convention Center on Tuesday.
Christian Women’s Job Corps alumnae model fashions from local retailers, who donated fashions for its 2022 Leading Ladies Style Show and Luncheon. The models are, from left, Jessica Ibarra, Susan Saldaria, Bridget Wilson, Crystal Gale, Courtney Ayala, Jennifer Kelly, Tina Buhle, Lisa Olguin and Jess Mustfertiger.
Carlina Villalpando Daugherty, board president for the Christian Women's Job Corps and publisher of The Kerrville Daily Times, addresses more than 500 guests at its 2022 Leading Ladies Style Show and Luncheon fundraiser for the organization on Tuesday in the ballroom at Inn of the Hills Hotel and Conference Center. While they did not release exact figures, an official of the group reports that it raised more than ever before.
Roger Mathews
Courtney Ayala, an alumna of the Christian Women’s Job Corp program, models a dress in the business attire category at a style show during the organization's 2022 Leading Ladies Style Show and Luncheon fundraiser on Tuesday.
Roger Mathews
Jessica Ibarra models a casual fashion dress on the runway at the Christian Women’s Job Corps 2022 Leading Ladies Style Show and Luncheon fundraiser at Inn of the Hills Hotel and Convention Center on Tuesday.
Roger Mathews
Jennifer Kelly, an alumna of the program offered at the Christian Women’s Job Corp, struts the runway in her casual attire during the 2022 Leading Ladies Style Show and Luncheon fundraiser on Tuesday.
Roger Mathews
Christian Women’s Job Corps alumnae model fashions from local retailers, who donated fashions for its 2022 Leading Ladies Style Show and Luncheon. The models are, from left, Jessica Ibarra, Susan Saldaria, Bridget Wilson, Crystal Gale, Courtney Ayala, Jennifer Kelly, Tina Buhle, Lisa Olguin and Jess Mustfertiger.
More than 500 guests gathered in the ballroom at Inn of the Hills Hotel and Convention Center on Tuesday for the annual Christian Women’s Job Corps 2022 Leading Ladies Style Show and Luncheon fundraiser.The centerpiece was the style show, which featured alumnae students from the faith-based education program. The women wore clothing loaned from several local businesses, including Tomei Boutique, the Golden Antler Boutique and Belks Department Store.
The show was divided into two sets, featuring business wear and casual attire. Interspersed throughout the show were presentations by women currently in the program who related how much the program has changed their lives. There were also raffle items given away, donated by the main sponsor of the event, James Avery Artisan Jewelry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.