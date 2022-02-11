A boat is shown on Freedom Trail after being placed there in March 2021. The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office jokingly referred to it as the “USS Freedom Trail” and eventually discovered the man responsible — who it also jokingly termed as the “catch of the day” — and he was recently convicted of felony illegal dumping and sentenced to probation.
A 41-year-old Kerrville man was convicted of illegal dumping and ordered to pay $800 to the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, which had to dispose of an 18-foot fiberglass boat the man had dumped on Freedom Trail in March 2021.
“Someone misplaced their boat in the middle of Freedom Trail, and we’d love to have a word with them,” reads a social media post from the KCSO on March 12, 2021. “Thankfully, the owner tied it to a nearby tree in case the creek rises, so there’s that. We don’t need Morse Code to know that this was no accident.”
