Very warm temperatures remain in the forecast the next few days.
Sunny skies are in the forecast today. It will be hot, although humidity values should be decent during the afternoon hours.
High temperatures soar into the upper 80s and lower 90s across most of the area this afternoon.
Today will likely be the warmest day of 2020 so far.
Winds will be out of the south at 10 to 15 mph, with higher gusts possible.
Nighttime lows will be tricky. Low clouds could move across the region after midnight. Some areas may remain clear. Lows should end up between 55 and 60 degrees in most areas. Southeast winds are in the forecast.
The humidity will be noticeably higher Thursday. It remains very warm, with highs in the middle to upper 80s. South-southeast winds average 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts possible.
We could see a few showers and thunderstorms Friday night and Saturday.
