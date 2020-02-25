City council will discuss whether they support a potential 60-unit senior living development on Lehmann Drive during their upcoming meeting tonight.
The two-story complex, which would be called Residence at Ridgehill, would have rents between $450-$1,100. It would be for those aged 62 or older and include a clubhouse with a movie theater, fitness center, dining and game room.
The owner of Residence at Ridgehill — Overland Property Group — intends to apply for the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs 2020 Low Income Housing Tax Credit Program, and seeks the City of Kerrville’s support.
If the council gives support, the city will make a contribution of at least $250 in the form of a loan, grant or reduced fees.
Councilman Gary Cochrane said that he supports Residence at Ridgehill’s application for tax credit, but doesn’t know enough information to say if he supports the whole project should the application be successful and move forward with planning.
“I would have to wait and see what they brought back,” Cochrane said. “I haven’t seen any plans or any detail as to what exactly they’re proposing. In theory, certainly I would want to look favorably at that.”
Residence at Ridgehill would cost OPG about $10 million. It would be located at 160 and 170 Lehmann Drive.
OPG has 47 owned and developed properties in states near the center of the U.S. and has been around for 17 years.
Also on the agenda is talk of road maintenance, a board appointment to the Kerrville Public Utility Board of Trustees and a financial report.
There will also be second readings for banning truck use on Paschal Avenue and annexing a U.S. Department of Agriculture facility into city limits.
