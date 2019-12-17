“I feel like I’m free,” Palacios said. “Nobody is robbing me, or stealing stuff from me or trying to kill me or something. ... We don’t have to worry about anything. We just have to worry about work.”
Palacios came to the U.S. from Mexico when he was 14 years old, turning his life upside down for a chance to earn a living that provided enough to live.
“The jobs over there (in Mexico), they don’t pay enough,” he said. “You buy a dress, shoes, pants, a T-shirt, you either buy that or you have enough money to eat. You buy food or you buy clothes. Here, you can do both.”
It was his desire to own a restaurant that gave Palacios a passionate push to pursue his U.S. citizenship.
To do so, he took courses with Families & Literacy to ensure he would pass his test — which he did, with flying colors. He now owns Manny’s Cafe in Comfort.
“The teachers are super nice, any questions that they ask, they answer, or anything we need to know,” Palacios said. “I’m impressed, I’m so proud of them.”
A 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, Families & Literacy offers adult courses in U.S. government and civics, GED preparation, English as a second language, adult basic education and computer skills, as well a GED preparation for inmates at the Kerr County Jail.
In total, the organization serves about 1,100 people in Kerr, Gillespie, Kimble, Kendall and Bandera counties per year, nearly 800 of which are part of the GED program for inmates, said Executive Director Mindy Wendele. Not counting those in the inmate GED program, most who learn with Families & Literacy take courses for English as a second language.
Wendele said that 75% of Texas inmates have low literacy, which means they read at a third grade level or below.
“It’s getting less and less acceptable to find employment without a high school diploma or a GED,” Wendele said. “When we help those people get the credentials they need, they can go on to (vocational or tech) schools, junior colleges or universities. It sets their tone and their attitude toward, ‘I did this and I can keep going.’”
According to the University of Texas at Arlington, research shows people who appear to have literacy development are more likely to have better self-esteem, heath and high income than those without.
Wendele said that’s evident in Families & Literacy classes. Her favorite part is the end-of-year celebration every May, when it’s the first time many students have ever gotten a pat on the back.
“Some of them, I think, have been told, ‘You can’t do this,’” Wendele said. “That’s so foreign from the world I was brought up in and others. The look on their face, their confidence, the way they stand, the way they walk, they smile, it’s metamorphosis from the beginning, through the semester to the end of the semester and the celebration.”
With three part-time staff, all instructors are volunteers and First United Methodist provides all of the classroom space. The organization is supported by grant money from local organizations, donors, an annual fundraiser and student fees, which cover about 19% of a student’s total costs.
“What we need the most is help from the public, individuals and the business community with recruiting students, helping potential students be aware of what we offer,” Wendele said, adding that there’s also a big need for money and volunteers.
