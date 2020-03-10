The Republican Women of Kerr County will meet at 11:30 a.m. March 20 at the Inn of the Hills in Kerrville with guest speaker Judge Rob Kelly.
Judge Kelly is a veteran and graduate of St. Mary’s University School of Law. He has an extensive background practicing commercial litigation as a senior shareholder in the largest law firm in South Texas. Kelly relocated his family and practice to the Hill Country in 1994. He has been involved with many community, church, charitable, civic and political organizations. He was elected Kerr County Judge in 2018 as the Republican nominee.
“I think it is very important that we hear from our local elected officials,” Kellie Early, vice president of programs for Republican Women of Kerr County, said. “We look forward to hearing about how our County government works and Judge Kelly’s perspective on keeping Texas red. We are honored to have Judge Kelly speak to our club.”
The event will be in the Blue Bonnet Room at the Inn of the Hills. The luncheon is $16; credit cards, checks and cash are accepted.
