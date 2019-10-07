Kerrville Mayor Bill Blackburn is adamant that the city is in crisis, but it’s one that he believes is solvable.
The crisis is a shortage of affordable homes — not just to purchase, but also to rent.
Tonight, Blackburn will lead a conversation among the City Council to discuss the “crisis” and to potentially adopt a resolution for a housing study and strategic housing plan in hopes to alleviate the shortage of homes.
A comprehensive survey of housing has already been conducted by city consultants, presenting city leadership with a number of items to consider, including the median income of residents, the median price of homes and a shortage of new homes and multi-family units constructed in the wake of the 2007-08 recession.
“We are essentially at a crisis point regarding housing in Kerrville,” Blackburn said Monday during a meeting of The Kerrville Daily Times’ editorial board. “Look at the acceleration of the prices (of housing). Yet, incomes of folks (are) generally not going up that much. You get more and more people priced out of the market.”
According to the city’s study, the city’s median household income was $44,113 in 2017. That number, according to the U.S. Census, is below state and national median. The median listing price for a house in Kerrville was $297,500. It’s a tight market at all price levels.
Commercial real estate developer Bruce Stracke, who serves on the Mayor’s Workforce Housing Taskforce, said that the key to improving the housing situation means in-fill projects in the city’s core older neighborhoods and a change in density requirements. That means smaller properties, more apartments, duplexes and live/work spaces, such as apartments that sit on top of shops downtown.
Blackburn said the city is looking to have more housing, both on the outskirts of town — including near Tivy High School, where the city owns 32 developable acres — and closer to where the stores and jobs are, so that people could walk to everything they need.
To ease the housing shortages, Blackburn said the city will have to explore numerous opportunities to spur development, including tax credits and other incentives. That part of the plan is laid out in nine major strategies that include:
Preserving existing low-income and moderately priced rental housing through rehab programs and opportunity investment.
Creating an official incentive policy for workforce housing development.
Utilizing land owned by public agencies, institutions and philanthropic organizations for workforce housing development and preservation.
That kind of construction could also include multi-story homes and apartments.
This kind of housing density may go against the ideals of many Texans — the “not in my backyard” and “everything is bigger in Texas” attitudes — but Blackburn said it’s important to keep an open mind.
“We are looking at solid, good homes,” Blackburn said. “You have to cut (lots of things) out to lower the price, but you can still have a solid, good home or apartment. The product will hold up.”
Stracke said the plan has to be community-driven.
“The selling of this as a community-guided project to resolve the issues we have here is critical to its success,” he said. “If this is just a city thing, we will not be successful in my opinion.”
The presentation of the full housing plan report is today at the Kerrville City Council workshop, 4 p.m. at City Hall, 701 Main St.
On the agenda for the regular meeting at 6 p.m. is discussing an improvement and development plan for the Doyle area neighborhood and potentially accepting the housing plan. Council also will talk about potentially closing a portion of an alley between G Street and its intersection between H Street and Broadway.
