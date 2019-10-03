Texas state Rep. Andrew Murr, who represents the Kerrville area in the legislature, is playing host at 4 p.m. to a meet and greet at the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce.
Murr plans to update his constituents about 10 constitutional amendments headed for the November ballot. The amendments include issuing water bonds, providing property tax exemptions for disaster areas, prohibiting a state income tax, dedicates revenues from sporting goods sales taxes to parks, and a property tax exemption for precious metals in depositories.
Earlier this year, Murr authored a bill that would have eliminated property tax to pay for school maintenance and operation, and replace it with an increase in sales tax -- by some estimates as much as 14%. While the bill passed the Texas House of Representatives, it ultimately failed but Murr told the Austin American-Statesman that he wanted to begin the conversation about how best to fund school maintenance and operations.
