Another Kerr County sheriff’s deputy has been fired after being accused of striking an object with a vehicle while driving impaired.
Justin Tyler Outlaw, 25, went to pick up his patrol unit from a repair shop on Tuesday. He backed the vehicle into a parked vehicle after leaving the shop, according to a sheriff’s office press release issued Thursday.
“Per my policy, this incident had to immediately be investigated by an outside agency, that being the Department of Public Safety,” said Sheriff W.R. Hierholzer in the press release.
The parked vehicle had no damage and the patrol vehicle incurred less than $400 in damage. The DPS investigation found Outlaw had been drinking during his time off before picking up the vehicle, and Outlaw was arrested on suspicion of DWI on Tuesday and fired that day, according to the release. He’d worked for the sheriff’s office for about four years.
“All I have to say about this is that I have never, and will never, tolerate bad behavior by someone who has been given the honor to protect and serve as a public servant,” Hierholzer said in the press release.
This incident comes about a month after another Kerr County sheriff’s deputy was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and striking an object with a vehicle. Taylor Gene Brands, who had been a deputy since October 2016, was released from the Gillespie County jail on June 10 after being arrested the previous day on accusation of false report to a police officer, striking a roadway fixture with a vehicle and driving while intoxicated. Brands was fired the next day and is due to be arraigned later this month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.