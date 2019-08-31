The community will come together Sept. 14 for a golf tournament to raise money for Dementia Care Advocates of the Hill Country.
A Round to Remember Golf Tournament will take place at the Riverhill Country Club, 100 Riverhill Club Lane East. Prizes will be awarded for first, second, third, hole in one, closest to the pin and the putting contest.
Registration and the putting contest will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., followed by lunch at noon.
The shotgun start will be at 1 p.m., with Pioria scoring.
Appetizers and awards will be at 5:30 p.m.
The entry fee is $150 per player, which includes practice balls, putting contest, closest to pin, green fees, cart, souvenir, two drink tickets, lunch and post-tournament celebration. The team entry fee is $600, which includes entry for four players.
A variety of sponsorship packages are available.
For tournament information, contact Rick Perry at 830-739-7993 or Diane Asper at 830-792-4044.
To sign up, visit https://bit.ly/2LgGJYV. All payments are due today (Aug. 31).
ABOUT DEMENTIA CARE ADVOCATES
Dementia Care Advocates, a program of the Dietert Center, offers a variety of services for people affected by dementia, including training and support for those with dementia and their family caregivers; sponsoring dementia training classes and symposiums for professional caregivers; educating the community about the signs and symptoms of dementia and providing referral to local medical practitioners; and providing employee training for businesses so staff will understand the special challenges of dementia and how to deal compassionately and respectfully with customers who may have memory issues.
The program also sponsors a caregiver support group that meets twice a month: at 1:30 p.m. every second Wednesday and at 5:30 p.m. every fourth Thursday in the center’s second-floor conference room.
To learn more about the program, call 830-792-4044 or email peggypilkenton@dietertcenter.org.
