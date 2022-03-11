A burn pile that got out of control resulted in a Wednesday structure fire that destroyed keepsakes.
The incident happened after a man started a fire in an uncovered burn barrel on Kelly Creek Road, according to Brad Rider, Kerr County Precinct 4 constable. The fire spread to a nearby garage and RV. This is south of Texas 39 between Ingram and Hunt.
