Marilyn Knight will be the guest speaker at the Tuesday, March 10, meeting of the Kerrville Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas.
Knight will present the first of a two-part series about the flowers of Texas, including lots of flower pictures to aid in identification.
In the first of the series, Knight will present “Tiny Flowers of Texas.” The second part of the series, set for Tuesday, April 14, will be “Spring Wild Flowers.”
Both meetings will take place at the Riverside Nature Center, 150 Francisco Lemos St. Refreshments and socializing will be from 1 to 1:30 p.m., with the meeting starting at 1:30 p.m.
NPSOT meetings are free and open to the public.
“Please join us,” a spokesman for the plant society said in a press release. “This series is coming at a wonderful time of year when we can see and identify many of these native flowers in our own yards and fields.”
For more about the Kerrville chapter, go to npsot.org/kerrville.
