The Dynamic Learning Institute’s presentation last week on Apollo 11: The 50th Anniversary Tribute was exceptional. We want to thank H-E-B and the Ray C. Fish Foundation for their generous support of this program that informed, delighted and intrigued everyone in attendance. Speaking of attendance, there were more than 800 people there to hear stories of the NASA and Apollo spaceflight history from System Specialists Tom Moser and Norm Chaffee, Flight Directors Gerry Griffin and Tommy Holloway and Astronauts Fred Haise and Jack Lousma.
It sure made me understand a lot more about the massive work it took to get the USA into space and to the moon.
With three of the experts living in the Texas Hill Country — Griffin, Lousma and Moser — we can claim to have NASA in our back pocket. The real-life stories from Haise about his experience on Apollo 13 was priceless and makes me want to watch that movie again. I am sure I will have a completely different feeling about it from hearing his stories.
The Dynamic Learning Institute is a community partnership of Dietert Center Club Ed, Schreiner University and SERV Kerrville. DLI is looking forward to the upcoming fall series of educational, enrichment and dynamic learning opportunities beginning Sept. 20. Watch for your fall Dietert Center Club Ed catalog in August to plan for all the DLI offerings.
Speaking of 50th anniversaries, our Dietert Center anniversary event is on July 27, and tables are filling up. This fundraiser will help us continue to provide much-needed resources to our seniors in Kerr County and also celebrate our many years of taking care of our community.
Harry Dietert’s vision for senior services in Kerrville is still in effect today.
This is not your typical gala. No sequins or black ties are required. Come dressed in the colors and styles of the ’60s, ’70s, ’80s, ’90s or 2000s. Or just come comfortable to enjoy an evening of memories and music from the past. Also, there will not be a silent or live auction, but there will be a really fun photo booth for you and your friends.
We are just going to have a nice evening of great food catered by Chartwells, great music, great friends and great memories. Rotel and the Hot Tomatoes will provide music, so you don’t want to miss out. Please join in to help us celebrate this momentous occasion and take a “stroll down memory lane.”
DIETERT ACTIVITIES
The Boomers and Beyond Senior Alliance will present the last Senior Services Series of the season from 10 to 11:30 a.m. July 30. Come to the Dietert Center to learn about Elder Fraud Awareness from Sheena Smith, AACOG senior Medicare patrol; Capt. Carol Twiss, Kerr County Sheriff’s Office chief investigator; and Bryant Truitt.
Mark your calendars for Club Ed classes in July and August. Dust off your dancing shoes or boots for Country Line Dancing or the Texas Two-Step beginning July 24. Get your thinking caps on for Introduction to Microsoft Word 2013 on July 22 and Introduction to Microsoft Excel 2013 on Aug. 5.
Get ready for the next rains by learning about Collecting Rainwater in the Texas Hill Country on Aug. 1 or create a treasure with the Art of Bonsai and take home your own tree to maintain.
LUNCH & GOODIES
The pastry case is full of great things this week, including gluten-free almond shortbread cookies, almond snack bar and apple snack cake. The rest of the cooler is filled with banana nut bread, sausage klobasnek, pineapple upside down cake and zucchini bread.
Stop by for a special item or place your order for your own special items to take home. Check in at the front desk for order forms.
Area residents also are reminded that we serve lunch every weekday in our dining room.
We are serving barbecue pork ribs today Italian beef and pasta on Thursday, grilled chicken on Friday, chicken strips with gravy on Monday, pork chili verde on Tuesday and Swiss steak on July 24.
Call 792-4044 if you have any questions or need additional information.
Brenda Thompson is the executive director of the Dietert Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.