Two teens were jailed on suspicion of felony firearm theft and unlawfully carrying a weapon following reports of an altercation and shots fired.
Kerrville police officers responded to the 400 block of Stephen Street about 11:50 p.m. March 31 for reports of a disturbance, according to KPD spokesman Jonathan Lamb. Witnesses told officers they heard gunshots and saw a black Chevrolet Cruz leave the area.
Officers found a vehicle matching that description and stopped it in the 500 block of Harper Street, according to Lamb.
“As officers approached the car, a handgun was observed in plain view in the backseat of the car in reach of both of the occupants,” Lamb said in an email.
The driver and front passenger were detained and identified as 17-year-old Angelina Mercedes Medina and 17-year-old Hayden James Faulkner, respectively, Lamb said. The handgun, a loaded 9mm Sig Saurer, had been reported stolen from Marble Falls, he said.
“Officers determined that the occupants had been involved in an altercation with a subject in the 400 block of Stephen Street in which shots had possibly been fired, although no one was injured,” Lamb said. “Officers placed both of them under arrest for unlawful carry of a weapon and theft of a firearm.”
Hayden, of Kerrville, was released April 1 on bonds totaling $15,000. Medina was released April 2 on bonds totaling $15,000.
