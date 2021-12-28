The annual charity flag football game between police officers and firefighters is set for April, and applications for the beneficiary are being sought.
The Guns & Hoses Flag Football Game Committee will accept applications until Jan. 10. The committee is seeking applications from nonprofit organizations active in Kerr County or the surrounding area, according to a Kerrville Police Department press release. Proceeds from the 2020 game went to Families & Literacy Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.