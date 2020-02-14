The Hill Country Youth Ranch Auxiliary celebrated their first meeting of 2020 with a ceremony honoring those members who have been volunteers for five years.
The volunteers included Rita Arket, Mary Sue Douville, Deanna Jordan, Susan Schultz, Doris Roepke, Ruth Strackbein, Andy Magee, Bonnie White, Joan Isham and Kay Brandish.
Each five-year volunteer was gifted with a medallion pendant specially designed by James Avery in 1982.
“It reflects the ranch values and is a symbol of the enduring relationship that the auxiliary has with the staff and children of HCYR,” a HCYR spokesman said in a press release. “The medallion has an oak tree placed inside of an octagon engraved with the words, ‘Love One Another.’ The oak tree represents the development of every individual human being — just as a tree grows with good roots, so do we. The octagon represents the completion of the individual life in wholeness. Its eight sides, like points of a compass in all directions, shows one’s possibilities are endless.”
“Love One Another” also is from John 15:12 and is inscribed in numerous places at the ranch, including on its entrance sign.
Gary Priour, outgoing executive director, was on hand to make the awards for the last time.
Krystle Ramsay, incoming executive director, took the helm of the youth ranch on Jan. 1.
The ranch is home to children who have been placed there by the state due to neglect, abuse or abandonment.
To volunteer with the auxiliary, contact Cheryl Sieker at 830-343-1102 for more information. The group’s luncheon meetings are held on the fourth Monday of the month.
