The Republican Women of Kerr County have chosen the recipient of the organization’s 2019 Theda Schlieter scholarship.
Haley Hall is a graduate of Tivy High School with a 90-point average. She won many awards playing her clarinet with the Tivy Antler band. She is attending the University of North Texas, where her studies will be in education.
