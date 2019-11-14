After receiving a D rating in accountability from the Texas Education Agency, the B.T. Wilson campus intervention team will host a public meeting at 5:30 p.m. today in the cafeteria, 605 Tivy St., to review the campus performance rating.
Because the sixth grade school failed to hit the academic targets last year, Kerrville Independent School District is required by the TEA to hold a public meeting to solicit input.
The state report found that the school was failing in addressing the gaps in education across all segments of the school’s population, especially Hispanic students, who were below targeted goals in reading and math.
However, students of all ethnicities were behind on targeted improvements, according to the state. In academic growth, the school was 28 points behind its target for reading and 29 points behind in its target for math.
Parents are encouraged to attend and give their feedback on the Targeted Improvement Plan.
(1) comment
Maybe we should assign teachers from the schools meeting the standards to B T Wilson. Maybe some of the outstanding teachers teaching advanced placement classes could get the students to exceed the standards.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.