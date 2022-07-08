 Concerns about a possible apartment complex on a 22-acre tract of land at 2300 East Main St. created a wave of complaints from nearby residents Thursday during the regular meeting of the Planning and Zoning Commission.

The property’s owners requested a zoning change for the land from its current R-2 medium density family housing to an R-3 multi-family zoning, which would allow for an apartment complex. 

