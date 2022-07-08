Paul Harrison, a resident near the site of a 22-acre tract of land on East Main Street, voices his disapproval of the zoning change from R-2 to R-3, allowing the development of apartment complexes on the site.
Paul Harrison, a resident near the site of a 22-acre tract of land on East Main Street, voices his disapproval of the zoning change from R-2 to R-3, allowing the development of apartment complexes on the site.
Bruce Stracke, a representative of the owner of the property under consideration for a zoning change to allow apartment complexes, requests a change to correct an error in zoning that occurred in 2019 when the whole city of Kerrville underwent zoning changes. He said there were no contracts on the property at the present time.
Concerns about a possible apartment complex on a 22-acre tract of land at 2300 East Main St. created a wave of complaints from nearby residents Thursday during the regular meeting of the Planning and Zoning Commission.
The property’s owners requested a zoning change for the land from its current R-2 medium density family housing to an R-3 multi-family zoning, which would allow for an apartment complex.
