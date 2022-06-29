Summer Greathouse, an attorney with Bracewell LLP, instructs the Kerrville City Council about the benefits of using a public facility corp. to attract more affordable housing to the city, Tuesday at the regularly scheduled council meeting.
The Kerrville City Council on Tuesday heard information about using a public facility corporation to help develop more affordable housing for the city. A representative from Bracewell LLP, a law firm from San Antonio, was on hand to inform the council members of the pros and cons of the nonprofit organization.
Summer Greathouse, an attorney with Bracewell, presented a slide show, outlining the benefits that Kerrville could reap from a public facility corporation. It is a public, nonprofit corporation, operating on behalf of the city, and is a separate entity, protecting the city from financial harm or liability. It derives its authority from Chapter 303 of the Texas Local Government Code. The code allows certain entities, such as city councils, to form corporations that provide services under the city’s control.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.