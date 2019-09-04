Landscape oil painters have the chance to explore their skill on a personal level at the Hill Country Arts Foundation’s upcoming workshop with artist Roger Parsons.
The five-day workshop is titled “Painting from the Head and the Heart” and will highlight how the head — intellectual and analytical perspective — is necessary to be able to express the heart — the passion of art, according to a press release.
“It’s an opportunity to explore and experiment to ﬁnd a unique process that allows each individual to express their passion for what they see,” an HCAF spokesman said in the release.
Students will focus on composition issues, value and hue using cool and warm colors.
Parsons will demonstrate different painting approaches with still life and landscape. He explains all aspects of his decision-making. Students will receive individual help.
“My advice to students has always been (to) study, experiment and practice, practice, practice,” Parsons said. “Following my own advice, I’ve learned some new things since I last taught at HCAF. I look forward to this workshop with excitement, to mentoring and coaching other artists through making their landscape paintings better.”
The workshop will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, Sept. 10-14. The deadline to sign up is Friday.
Tuition is $350 for HCAF members and $370 for non-members.
For more information or to register for the class, call 830-367-5121. For the workshop supply list, visit hcaf.com or email
