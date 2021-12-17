Karen Davis (left), Kerrville city councilwoman Brenda Hughes, Karen Guerriero with Kerrville Pets Alive and Kayla White, who manages the dog park for the city of Kerrville, took a moment to choose what programs they want to see included in the new 10-year plan at the Kerrville Parks and Recreation Advisory Board public input forum on Wednesday.
The city of Kerrville Parks and Recreation Advisory Board is looking to make a new 10-year plan for improvements to the parks system. They invited the public to a meeting at the Dietert Center on Wednesday, Dec. 15, to get their input.
More than 50 people attended the meeting, including several Kerrville city council members and Mayor Bill Blackburn. The Advisory Board chairperson, Celeste Hamman, opened the meeting and introduced Ashlea Boyle, the director of operations for the Parks and Recreation Department.
