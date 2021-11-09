A 19-year-old Kerrville man has been accused of killing a 17-year-old Tivy High School student in last Thursday's crash on interstate 10.
Jonah Kai Stone was booked at the Kerr County jail Nov. 5 on suspicion of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, according to county records. A preliminary Department of Public Safety report identified him as the driver of a truck that was traveling too fast and stuck a sedan. A passenger in the truck, David Palestrant, died on scene, according to DPS.
