A firearm recovered by the Ingram Police Department was traced to a vehicle broken into in Kerrville.
The firearm was reported missing on March 12.
The complainant told police his vehicle had been broken into sometime between March 1 and March 9 and his firearm stolen. It was parked in the 1500 block of Glen Road.
The weapon is a 9mm Smith and Wesson SD9VE semi-automatic pistol, black and silver in color, and police are investigating the matter. It wasn’t immediately clear how Ingram police obtained the weapon.
