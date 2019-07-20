Texas Governor Greg Abbott will be the special guest at the upcoming “Stars at Night Gala” in Bandera, which will be sponsored by several regional Republican organizations. He is expected to address recent legislative initiatives, as well as keeping the Hill Country — and the Lone Star State, in general — “Republican Red.”
The fundraiser will be co-sponsored by the Bandera County Republican Party, the Bandera County Republican Women and the Kerr County Republican Women.
The event will be from 6 to 10 p.m. Aug. 2 at the Flying L Ranch Resort, 675 Flying L Drive, off Texas 173 South in Bandera.
Music will be provided by the Almost Patsy Cline Band, and a silent auction will take place from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Dinner will be served at 7 p.m.
A cash bar will be available throughout the evening. Attire is Western chic.
Evelyn Snyder, who serves as secretary for the Bandera County Republican Party and president of the Republican Women of Bandera County, predicts the governor’s visit will galvanize local conservative voters and political wonks. “Certainly a lot of excitement has been generated since Gov. Abbott’s visit was announced,” she said. “I can’t recall the last time a Texas governor visited Bandera County.”
She noted that attendance at “Stars at Night Gala” is not limited to membership in the three sponsoring organizations.
“After all, Gov. Abbott serves all citizens of Texas,” Snyder said. “We hope the turnout reflects the enthusiasm we all share for the highest ranking official in our great state.”
As Texas’ 48th governor, Abbott won his second term in November, garnering 82 percent of the vote in Bandera County. Statewide, he won 56 percent of the total votes cast, prevailing over challengers, Democrat Lupe Valdez and Libertarian Mark Tippets.
A staunch conservative, Abbott steers a state with the 10th largest economy in the world.
Prior to his election as governor, Abbott was the state’s 50th and longest-serving attorney general. He also served as a justice on the Texas Supreme Court and as a state district judge in Harris County.
Abbott was born in Wichita Falls and raised in Duncanville. After graduating from The University of Texas at Austin, he earned a law degree from Vanderbilt University Law School. Shortly after graduating from law school in 1984, a tree fell on him while jogging, leaving him partially paralyzed and confined to a wheelchair.
General tickets to the gala are $100 per person and $1,000 for a table of eight, and host committee tickets are $150 per person and $1,200 for a table of eight. Host committee tickets include a reception with Abbott from 6 to 6:30 p.m. Potential participants are advised to make reservations as soon as possible.
For more information on the “Stars at Night Gala,” contact Susan Real at suzreal66@aol.com or 832-623-2545.
