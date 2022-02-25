Clarissa Aery, of Kerrville, approached the Kerrville Independent School District board of trustees at its regular meeting Monday with a reading from several books that are available in KISD libraries. She had accessed the list of books from a reading list available through the district.
During the open portion of the meeting, she read from four books, “Looking for Alaska”by John Green,“Later Gator”by Jana DeLeon,“I am Jack”by Susanne Gervayand “The Perks of Being a Wallflower”by Stephen Chbosky.
