The 20,000 square foot exhibit hall at the Hill Country Youth Event Center will be named after Happy State Bank under a contract nearly finalized.
Kerr County commissioners voted unanimously on Monday to approve the contract, citing a need to help pay for event center maintenance and operations. The contract will now go before the bank for approval.
The naming rights sale will yield $12,500 annually for the county up to $112,000, said Precinct 3 Commissioner Jonathan Letz during the meeting.
