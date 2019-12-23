A Kerrville police officer has returned to work after being cleared by the Texas Rangers in the Sept. 1 shooting death of a knife-wielding man.
Sgt. Hal Degenhardt was the first responder to a 911 call about a knife-wielding man walking south on Sidney Baker Street. The man was 17-year-old Tivy High School student Tommy Hranicky. After ignoring commands to drop the knife, Hranicky moved toward Degenhardt, who fired his service weapon at the teen, police said.
The Rangers “did not feel like it was anything other than a justified situation where the officer acted appropriately,” said Stephen Harpold, assistant district attorney, on Wednesday.
As is customary in the case of an officer-involved shooting, the police department had invited the Texas Rangers to conduct an outside investigation. The Rangers subsequently presented their findings to a 198th grand jury — but not for prosecution.
The information was presented in the same way that investigators present cases involving unattended deaths — without allegations of a crime — Harpold explained.
“Texas Rangers presented the facts and the case to them and there was no further action by the grand jury,” Harpold said.
Degenhardt is back on duty, indicated Kerrville Police Department Chief David Knight in a Wednesday email.
Harpold said the Ranger who presented the investigation to jurors concluded Degenhardt is “a well-trained officer doing exactly what (he was) trained to do.”
“There was no criminal conduct of any kind,” Harpold said.
A witness told The Kerrville Daily Times that the teen was walking and acting strangely, at one point dropping the knife and at another point scratching the back of his head with it.
After police pulled up, Hranicky approached Degenhardt while pointing a knife at him, according to the witness. Hranicky “advanced with the knife toward the officer and refused to comply with the officer’s commands,” according to a Sept. 9 KPD press release. The witness also said Degenhardt gave Hranicky multiple commands to put the knife down.
The witness told The Times that when Degenhardt drew his sidearm, he pointed it toward the ground even as the teen advanced while yelling something unintelligible.
The officer only fired his weapon after Hranicky got closer than 7 feet, and seemed like he “did not want to fire his weapon,” the witness said.
“Sergeant Degenhardt was forced to fire his duty weapon to protect himself,” the KPD release stated.
The teen’s father, Cory Hranicky, told a news outlet that his son had Asperger’s Syndrome and they’d recently had an argument.
