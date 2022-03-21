The Kerrville Fire Department honors Gene “Scott” Watson with an unfurled American flag over Thompson Drive on Saturday morning during his funeral procession. Watson, who served as the assistant chief for the Turtle Creek Volunteer Fire Department, died March 10 at age 56.
Firefighters honored their longtime colleague, Gene “Scott” Watson, with an unfurled American flag over Thompson Drive on Saturday morning.
Watson, who served with the Turtle CreekVolunteer Fire Department, diedMarch 10 at age 56. His memorial was Saturday. The flag raising honored his memory as his funeral procession, led by fire engines, worked its way along Thompson Drive en route to Turtle Creek Community Church for his memorial service.
