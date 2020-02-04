Kerrville police will be on hand to meet residents in a casual setting Wednesday morning at a restaurant.
Those who wish to attend can come and go from 8 to 10 a.m. at Monroe’s East End Grill, 1700 Water St. The event is free and open to the public.
These Coffee With A Cop events are intended to foster good relations between peace officers and the fellow citizens they serve. Previous events have been held at McDonald’s, PAX Coffee and Goods, and Alpine Terrace assisted living facility.
The series kicked off last November at the prompting of married couple Kevin and Lis Mazzu, who own and operate the McDonald’s restaurants in Kerrville, as well as restaurants in Junction and Fredericksburg. They previously operated restaurants in small California towns, where they sponsored similar Coffee With A Cop events.
