Officers with the Kerrville Police Department are investigating two burglaries reported last month and they’ve asked for the public’s assistance.
The burglaries, reported Feb. 7 on Coronado Drive and Creek Run, occurred during the evening hours, and items stolen included jewelry, purses, and money, according to KPD Facebook post.
“At this time the Kerrville Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit is asking for assistance with any information regarding the two burglaries,” states the KPD post. “Anyone with information may contact Kerrville Police Department, Investigator Rafael Gonzalez at 830-258-1311 or call the Kerr County Crime Stoppers at 830-896-TIPS(8477), please reference Case # 2000294 when calling.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.