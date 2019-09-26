The Kerr County Women’s Chamber is sponsoring the 2019 Outstanding Woman of the Year Award, to be given to a Kerr County woman who has shown a history of outstanding leadership and commitment in the local community.
Nominations will be accepted until 4 p.m. Monday. No late entries will be accepted.
Criteria considered include religious and charitable work as well as civic and service commitments.
The Outstanding Woman of the Year Award will be presented at the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce banquet on Oct. 24.
Details and nomination forms are available on the Kerr County Women’s Chamber website, www.kerrcountywomens
For more information, contact Wavery Jones at waverlyjones13@gmail.com or 210-316-6972 (text or leave a message).
“Women in the community deserve special recognition for their efforts, talents and skills in making Kerr County a better place to live,” a spokeswoman for the Kerr County Women’s Chamber said in a press release. “The Outstanding Women of the Year Award celebrates how far women have come in leadership roles in the business, community and philanthropic fields. While many of these women come from different industries and walks of life, they share several traits — a strong sense of self, a success-driven work ethic and the extraordinary accomplishments to show for it. Their commitment, vision and talents make them true leaders in their communities.”
The Kerr County Women’s Chamber is seeking nominations of women who have made important — perhaps unique — economic, social, cultural, civic or humanitarian contributions to their communities.
To honor these women, the Kerr County Women’s Chamber will select three nominees for this year’s Outstanding Women.
ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS
• Previous Outstanding Woman of the Year Award winners are not eligible for nomination.
• Nominees must be residents of Kerr County.
• Sitting KCWC board members are not eligible until their term is complete. This list is available upon request or listed on the Kerr County Women’s Chamber website under past award recipients.
The website address is www.kerrcountywomens
GUIDANCE FOR NOMINATION
Fill out the application using as much detail as needed to fully describe the applicant’s outstanding achievement in each of the listed areas that apply to the candidate. Providing examples in the description is recommended. Such examples might describe the candidate’s leadership, commitment, service, ability to meet objectives and serve as good role models for others.
“You may include a short one to two-page resume, a maximum of six letters of recommendation, or any other relevant information that may support these activities and achievements such as newspaper articles, references or certificates,” the KCWC spokeswoman said in the press release. “Please do not include originals as they cannot be returned.”
The decision will be made by impartial judges from outside Kerr County. Submitter will be notified if his/her nominee is one of three candidates for the award.
The submitter agrees to get his/her nominee to the awards banquet if the nominee is a candidate to win the award. Submitter agrees to keep the nominee’s name confidential.
