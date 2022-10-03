After debate and a two-week delay, the Kerrville City Council voted to approve a zoning change for a property on Sidney Baker and Clay Streets to a Planned Development District, over protests from neighbors who live on Clay Street.
An ordinance creating a Planned Development District out of two small parcels of land at 820 Sidney Baker St. and 829 Clay St. in Kerrville was passed by the City Council over protests of several neighbors living on Clay Street.
The owner of a strip center at the Sidney Baker Street address purchased the home on Clay Street, demolished the home and planned to use the vacant lot as an auxiliary parking lot for his group of businesses. While the planning and zoning commission originally denied the request for a zoning change, a subsequent lawsuit that was filed against the city yielded permission for the project to go ahead.
