He had just heard the news: the war was over. And the first thing he did when he hit the mainland was eat a steak.
“Man, I’ll tell you, they had steaks that covered the whole plate,” said Willibald R. Schwausch, formerly a private first class with the Army Air Corps. “You couldn’t eat all of it.”
Schwausch, who will celebrate his 99th birthday on Aug. 14, was an airplane mechanic in World War II from 1942 to 1945. He was stationed in North Africa and Italy. Japan surrendered while he was on a ship headed toward the Panama Canal.
“We thought it was a real (good) thing; everybody on the ship was pretty happy,” Schwausch said. “We went to the barracks and we didn’t do anything, not a thing.”
The celebration didn’t start until the ship hit New York, and shortly after that, Schwausch came back to his home state of Texas.
“I got married,” he said with a smile.
Originally from Walburg — an area his family help to found — and having also lived in some other areas around Texas, Schwausch’s family eventually made their way to Kerrville. That’s where he started his business, Bill’s Auto Supply, which was open for years until Car Quest bought them out.
“That’s where I spent my summers, in the back restocking auto parts and doing things,” said Josh Craft, Schwausch’s grandson. “I’ll never forget that one day (my grandfather) came into the office — I was 10 or 11 — and he says, ‘My brother told me I’m finally a millionaire.’”
Ten years later, Schausch retired and built what Craft called a “gigantic” house on Valley Drive.
“We were like, ‘It’s just you and Oma (grandma),’” Craft said. “He said, ‘I always wanted a big house.’”
Kind, hard-headed and respectable, according to Craft, Schausch slides into his 99th year with a birthday bash on Aug. 10, 1:30 p.m. at Brookdale, 135 Plaza Dr. All are welcome to come by.
