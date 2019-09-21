Eighteen years ago, Kerrville Rotary – Morning (Morning Rotary) initiated a program to annually distribute dictionaries to students at Ingram Independent School District. For the last several years, Harper Independent School District has been included in the distribution as well.
The dictionaries are provided to the students at no cost, for their personal use, in order to assist them in their studies and to help prepare them for future careers, according to a Rotary Club spokesman.
“A dictionary is perhaps the most powerful tool a child should own. Its usefulness goes beyond spelling, pronunciation and definitions,” said Nancy Riley, Morning Rotary Dictionary Project chairwoman. “It’s the companion for solving problems that arise as a child develops his or her reading, writing and creative thinking abilities. Even in this digital age, there’s just something about holding a book and knowing it yours. It thrills me after all these years when a young man or woman recognizes me and tells me they still have their dictionary.”
Morning Rotarian Lew McCoy joined Riley to plan and organize the Dictionary Project this year.
Enthusiastic volunteers from Morning Rotary recently distributed 80 dictionaries to third-graders at Ingram ISD and 65 dictionaries to sixth-graders at Harper ISD.
“Our students were so excited about receiving dictionaries this morning,” said Donna Jenschke, principal at Ingram Elementary School. “They absolutely love them. A huge thank you to Rotary.”
Jenschke went on to talk about some of the students who received the dictionaries.
“Gunner was so excited, he just couldn’t put it down during reading. Abby was reading her dictionary at recess. Jayden asked his teacher if he really got to take it home and if it was his to keep,” Jenschke said.
Morning Rotary President Jon Tilley said the project is in keeping with the goals Rotary has set for the year.
“We think it’s important to keep club members engaged beyond attending our weekly breakfast meetings,” Tilley said. “Our goal to complete one service project per month does just that, with the additional satisfaction of making a positive impact on our great community.”
Anyone interested in fellowshipping over breakfast and who enjoys serving the community is invited to learn more about Kerrville Morning Rotary.
“You’re welcome to join us for breakfast at the Kroc Center on Thursdays at 6:45 a.m.,” Tilley said.
For more information, visit www.kerrville
