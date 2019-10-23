An event slated this Saturday for people to meet candidates for sheriff will happen earlier in the day.
Formerly slated from 7-10 p.m., the event will now be from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Ingram Dam Store, 60 Texas 39.
The Halloween-themed event will include vendor booths, kids activities and food, including games, a costume contest and candy. There also will be live music will be provided by Music Man Matt, according to the organizer, Gilbert Ramirez.
The event is intended to give voters a chance to meet the candidates for sheriff. Up to five candidates may make an appearance and be available to speak with prospective voters.
The plan is for each candidate to have a tent where they can meet with voters one on one. Later in the evening, there will be a period where voters can ask questions publicly to all candidates at once. Ramirez has asked voters to ask questions that pertain to all candidates.
“We don't want them sitting there targeting a candidate," Ramirez said.
According to a flyer for the event, sponsors include the Dam Store, Hill Country Honey, Kayla Jane Photography, Another Dam Tattoo, Ohanas Shaved Ice, Power Hour, Dominos Pizza, Independent Autos and Pro Care Auto Center Towing, among others.
