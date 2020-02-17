A Junction man was in the Kerr County jail Monday on accusations of two fraud charges stemming from accusations he used someone credib or debit card without their consent.
Richard Paul Koerth Jr. was arrested Friday by a sheriff’s deputy on two warrants issued following a grand jury indictment. The indictment wasn’t immediately available.
Court records state that Koerth pleaded guilty to theft by check in 2013 and was given 3 months probation, fined $100 and ordered to pay $292 in court costs. The court dismissed the misdemeanor charge upon his completion of probation, records indicate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.