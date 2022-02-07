Some of the men accused of assaulting former Y.O. Ranch Headquarters ranch manager Eric White have asserted they acted in self defense in their response to White’s lawsuit.
In a petition filed Dec. 16, White claimed that on or about Sept. 23, 2021, while he was still employed at the ranch, he was cornered in his office by David Frankens, Brayden Frankens and Benjamin Morrow and “beaten about the head with fists causing serious bodily injury.”
