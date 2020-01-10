Kerrville’s housing situation is in a state of urgency, and the city won’t stop seeking more homes for the people.
At the third annual State of the City meeting on Thursday at The Inn of the Hills Hotel and Conference Center, City Manager Mark McDaniel talked about how Kerrville’s development is aligning the Kerrville 2050 Comprehensive Plan, a guide for the city over the next 30 years based on resident input in 2018.
About 300 people attended the luncheon.
Since the plan’s installment, Kerrville has taken many steps in accordance with it — 134 action items, to be exact — and McDaniel said he feels like the city is going in the right direction.
“There has never been a more exciting time to be a part of Kerrville,” McDaniel said. “This vision is not just about us and our circumstances today as individuals; it’s also for future generations that will call Kerrville home in 2050.”
McDaniel was the main speaker of the day and was introduced by Kerrville Mayor Bill Blackburn, who has aggressively pushed for workforce housing over his first two years in office. Blackburn praised the city staff for their work over the last year in implementing several city initiatives.
But when it comes to housing, it’s been said before and they said it again — Kerrville is desperate, McDaniel said.
HOUSING
During his talk, McDaniel donned a baseball cap emblazoned with the words “Kerrville 2050” and laid out much of what the city has accomplished, but toward the end he acknowledged the difficult path ahead when it comes to housing.
The city council is expected to hear a first reading of a plan to build more than 500 homes in south Kerrville, adjacent to the Riverhill area. That decision was kicked to the city council last month after the city’s planning and zoning committee failed to reach an agreement to change the zoning on the property. The area had previously been platted for large homes on 10 acre lots.
The possible development, dubbed Vintage Heights, has been met with considerable opposition by those living near the proposed project, which would be constructed by D.R. Horton — one of America’s largest homebuilders.
“Simply put, we must be willing to incentivize workforce housing, both for sale and rental property, to make sure that the people who work here can live here,” McDaniel said, adding that it is the most important issue regarding Kerrville’s economic future. “It’s time to act, and we’re doing some things in major ways already.”
There have been about 340 multifamily units built in the last 10 years, McDaniel said. In 2019, 567 homes were sold in Kerrville, two thirds of which were between $100,000 and $300,000.
The city is also working on finding some developer proposals for roughly 34 acres of city-owned property on Loop 534.
McDaniel also pointed out the development of new multi-family sites, including apartments and condominiums that are under construction around the city.
UPCOMING PROJECTS AND JOBS
Kerrville has some other projects in the works that align with the goals of the 2050 Plan, such as working on attracting a hotel/conference center, putting together some new committees and working more with Schreiner University.
McDaniel also talked about the growth of the economy, especially the job scene in town. Overall, the number of jobs is expected to grow, with reports from the Kerr Economic Development Corporation estimating about 690 new employees in the workforce over the next year.
The top major employers in Kerrville as of 2017 include Peterson Regional Medical Center, with 1,096 employees; Kerrville Independent School District, with 703; and Kerrville State Hospital, with 538.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.