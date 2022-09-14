The Kerrville city council Tuesday, after months of debates, public meetings, town halls and lots of advice from the Planning and Zoning Commission, approved changes to the land use tables, effectively restricting short term rentals to five zones, not to include R-1 residential and R-2 multi-family zones.

Many of the opponents of the short term rental in Kerrville, namely the Kerrville chapter of the Texas Neighborhood Coalition, were in agreement with the council about the changes proposed dealing with short term rentals, saying that they felt it was a good compromise.

