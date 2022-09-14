Councilman Roman Garcia, left, discusses the issue of buffer zones around short term rentals in the R-1A residential zone, joined by several members of the council in opposition to the use of it, including councilwoman Kim Clarkson, right.
John Caren, an owner of short term rentals, addresses the city council, requesting that they reinstate short term rentals for any residential zone, in direct contrast to what the changes to the zoning code were changed to. He also opposed the use of the 250 foot buffer zone in R-1A.
Roger Mathews
The Kerrville city council Tuesday, after months of debates, public meetings, town halls and lots of advice from the Planning and Zoning Commission, approved changes to the land use tables, effectively restricting short term rentals to five zones, not to include R-1 residential and R-2 multi-family zones.
Many of the opponents of the short term rental in Kerrville, namely the Kerrville chapter of the Texas Neighborhood Coalition, were in agreement with the council about the changes proposed dealing with short term rentals, saying that they felt it was a good compromise.
