A 34-year-old Center Point man is in the county jail following a report that he showed up unannounced at the home where the mother of his child lived and kicked open the back door.
The man, Jarod Clayton, was arrested Dec. 5 on suspicion of criminal trespass of a habitation and violating a felony probation agreement.
According to Kerrville Police Department spokesman Jonathan Lamb, a dispatcher received a 911 call that day from the home as Clayton was kicking the door. He reportedly fled upon learning officers were on their way.
“Clayton jumped several fences and fled through several backyards before being arrested hiding in a backyard in the 300 block of Laurel Street,” Lamb said in an email.
Clayton also was accused of violating probation on a felony charge of failing to abide by sex offender registration requirements. He was sentenced to four years of probation in 2017 after pleading guilty to failing to make the required annual report to a local law enforcement agency, according to court records.
It’s not clear why Clayton has to register as a sex offender, as it appears he was a minor when the offense occurred; he was ordered committed to the Texas Youth Commission in 2002.
Clayton was accused of violating probation by using marijuana in 2017 and 2018, failing to report to his probation officer twice in 2018, failing to pay court costs, failing to pay a monthly probation fee six times, and being unsuccessfully discharged from a sex offender counseling program.
If Clayton is judged guilty of violating probation, he could be sentenced to as many as 10 years in prison pursuant to his judgment signed by Judge Philip Kazen in 2017.
