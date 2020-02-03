A local nonprofit that trains service dogs for military veterans has received a $54,000 grant from the Hal and Charlie Peterson Foundation.
Veterans Assistance Dogs of Texas, Inc., or VA Dogs, will use the money to train service animals for veterans “in this region of the Hill Country,” according to a VA Dogs press release.
Eligible veterans include those suffering from PTSD, sexual trauma, traumatic brain injuries, or mobility problems.
“The Hal and Charlie Peterson Foundation has been incredibly gracious to VA Dogs,” said Clayson Lambert, VA Dogs’ director of public relations, in the release. “Over the years, this foundation has granted our organization over $164,000. We are very appreciative of their continued support of our program which helps veterans maintain independence and enhances their quality of life.”
A previous donation from the Hal and Charlie Peterson Foundation allowed for the purchase of a one-bedroom home used to house veterans while, as a final step in training, they work with trainers in order to bond with their service dog. According to the press release, this process can take up to several weeks, during which time a veteran can stay in the home at no cost.
“With a new set of professional trainers on board, we anticipate turning out 12 to 15 dogs during this fiscal year” Lambert said in the release. “This is, in part, made possible by this latest grant as well as donations from other individuals and foundations.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.